Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Bailey & Glasser on behalf of the estate of Clyde Leach, who died after an alleged defect in his Tesla Model Y caused the car to accelerate off the road and into a gas station, triggering a fatal fire. The case is 5:23-cv-03378, Leach et al. v. Tesla Inc. et al.

Automotive

July 06, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Donna Leach

Estate of Clyde Leach

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims