Who Got The Work

Raytheon Technologies has tapped lawyer Robert T. Keen Jr. of Barrett McNagny LLP to fend off a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, over the release of hazardous substances at a property in Allen County, was filed April 13 in Indiana Northern District Court by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of Lea-Max Corp. Co-defendants the Pullman Company and Gould Electronics Inc. are represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, respectively. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady, is 1:23-cv-00164, Lea-Max Corporation v. Raytheon Technologies Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

June 08, 2023, 11:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Lea-Max Corporation

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Gould Electronics, Inc.

The Pullman Company

defendant counsels

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

Trevor Illes PHV

Carson Llp - Fw/in

Barrett McNagny

Amy L Waite

H Max Kelln

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws