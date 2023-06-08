Raytheon Technologies has tapped lawyer Robert T. Keen Jr. of Barrett McNagny LLP to fend off a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, over the release of hazardous substances at a property in Allen County, was filed April 13 in Indiana Northern District Court by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of Lea-Max Corp. Co-defendants the Pullman Company and Gould Electronics Inc. are represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, respectively. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady, is 1:23-cv-00164, Lea-Max Corporation v. Raytheon Technologies Corporation et al.
Aerospace & Defense
June 08, 2023, 11:05 AM