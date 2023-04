New Suit - Environmental

Raytheon Technologies and other defendants were slapped with an environmental lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court. The court case, over the release of hazardous substances at a property in Allen County, was filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of Lea-Max Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00164, Lea-Max Corporation v. Raytheon Technologies Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

April 13, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Lea-Max Corporation

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Gould Electronics, Inc.

The Pullman Company

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws