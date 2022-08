Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United States Fire Insurance Company and Wellfleet Group LLC to Texas Western District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed health insurance claims, was filed by attorney Jon Michael Smith on behalf of Ky Hong Le. The case is 1:22-cv-00874, Le v. United States Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 7:19 PM