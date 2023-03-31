Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Day removed a lawsuit against UPS and other defendants to California Central District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by California Employment Counsel on behalf of a deaf employee who contends management demoted her to a part-time loader due to claims that managers could not easily communicate with the plaintiff. Lawyers have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 2:23-cv-02405, Le v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 31, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Wen Le

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Amy Ronald

Anthony Kyles

Brian Contreras

Does 1 through 20, inclusive

Elia Luna

Nancy Bates

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches