Who Got The Work

Dana M. Seshens and Daniel J. Schwartz of Davis Polk & Wardwell have entered appearances for Mobileye, a developer of autonomous driving software and driver-assistance systems, and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Feb. 23 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that customers had experienced inventory backlogs and planned to purchase fewer computer chips from Mobileye in 2024. According to the complaint, supply chain shortages from 2021 through 2022 incentivized customers to purchase large quantities of chips in 2023, but those customers overcompensated and purchased too many chips, leading to lower revenue projections for Mobileye in 2024. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:24-cv-01390, Le v. Mobileye Global Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

May 21, 2024, 10:00 AM

