New Suit - Employment

Lockheed Martin, a manufacturer of aerospace and defense technology and equipment, was sued Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court over alleged race- and age-based employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Sanford Firm on behalf of Yung Le, a former sales executive for Lockheed of 38 years who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting discriminatory practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01071, Le v. Lockheed Martin Corp.