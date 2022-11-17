Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Adams Hoefer Holwadel on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Zeta, was filed by the Diliberto Law Firm and Anzelmo Milliner & Burke on behalf of Le Place of Jefferson d/b/a Jefferson Place Apartments. The case is 2:22-cv-04559, Le Place of Jefferson v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 6:13 PM