New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Independent Living Systems was hit with a data breach class action on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod, Criden & Love and the Nussbaum Law Group on behalf of patients whose private health information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21470, Le Phung v. Independent Living Systems LLC.

Health Care

April 18, 2023, 4:50 PM

