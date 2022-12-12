New Suit - Contract

Bank of America and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Sunday in New York Southern District Court. The court action was brought by Kurtin PLLC on behalf of Jun Le Gall. The lawsuit contends that the defendants have not disbursed a loan proceeds set forth in the closing loan agreement, allegedly causing Le Gall damages in the amounts of $20 million to $80 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10466, Le Gall v. Bank Of America, National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 12, 2022, 10:19 AM