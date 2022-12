Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Berk, Merchant & Sims on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lexington Insurance, an AIG company, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for property damage claims, was filed by Moises Gross PLLC on behalf of Anthony Le and Hanh Thi Le. The case is 0:22-cv-62421, Le et al v. Lexington Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 12:11 PM