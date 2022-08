New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia Motors, the South Korean automaker, was slapped with a class action Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of purchasers and lessees of certain Kia Optima and Sportage vehicles. The suit, filed by Ahdoot & Wolfson, claims that the cars are equipped with a defective power window system that is prone to malfunctioning or becoming non-operational. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01545, Le Beau et al v. Kia America, Inc.