Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Corbin Blume, the chairman of Jaguar cryptocurrency, in Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, seeking several hundreds of thousands of dollars for alleged breached purchase agreements, was filed on behalf of David Burck, Robert Thomas Burns IV and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-80942, Ldl Capital LLC v. Blume.
Cryptocurrency
June 20, 2023, 7:10 PM