New Suit - Contract

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Corbin Blume, the chairman of Jaguar cryptocurrency, in Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, seeking several hundreds of thousands of dollars for alleged breached purchase agreements, was filed on behalf of David Burck, Robert Thomas Burns IV and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-80942, Ldl Capital LLC v. Blume.

Cryptocurrency

June 20, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Chris W. Deitz

David Burck

George Joseph Tabor

Ldl Capital, LLC

Michael Costello

Pamela Ann Tabor

Robert Thomas Burns , IV

Sean Burnham Tabor

White Leopard Investments Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

defendants

Corbin Blume

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract