Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Patrick Kil, Nancy Oleski and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Baker McKenzie on behalf of LCY Biosciences & Nutrition, accuses four former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form competitor Rivendell Therapeutics. The case is 3:22-cv-01589, LCY Biosciences & Nutrition Inc. et al. v. Radany et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 14, 2022, 5:58 PM