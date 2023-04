New Suit - Contract

Internet service provider LBH LLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against V1Fiber LLC on Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Phelps Dunbar, accuses the defendant of refusing to return duct hose, cable reels and other items to the plaintiff after termination of construction and installation projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00436, LBH LLC v. V1Fiber LLC.

Telecommunications

April 04, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

LBH, LLC

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

V1Fiber, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct