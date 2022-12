New Suit - Contract

Bonds Ellis Eppich Schafer Jones filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of American Fuel Cell & Coated Fabric Co. The suit pursues claims against Aero Precision Industries in connection with an agreement to purchase aircraft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01301, LB Amfuel, LLC d/b/a American Fuel Cell & Coated Fabric Co. v. Aero Precision Industries, LLC.

Aerospace & Defense

December 09, 2022, 7:30 PM