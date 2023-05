Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Centene to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Adept Legal Counsel on behalf of a plaintiff claiming hostile work environment and wage-and-hour violations. The case is 2:23-cv-04143, Lazo v. Centene Corporation, a Delaware corporation.

Health Care

May 27, 2023, 10:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Avida Lazo

defendants

Centene Corporation, a Delaware corporation

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination