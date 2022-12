New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Hershey was slapped with a consumer class action on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Levin Sedran & Berman, the Sultzer Law Group and Leeds Brown Law, alleges that the defendant's dark chocolate contains lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07923, Lazazzaro v. Hershey Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 28, 2022, 5:10 PM