Who Got The Work

Allstate has turned to lawyer Christopher Parnell Lawler of Donovan & Lawler as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case was filed Aug. 8 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Lewis, Kullman, Sterbcow & Abramson and the Dunahoe Law Firm on behalf of Andi Lazarus, Michael Lazarus and Travis Lindsay. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle, is 2:22-cv-02569, Lazarus et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al.