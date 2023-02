News From Law.com

Whether it is due to over-hiring during the pandemic or budget constraints brought on by inflation, a stream of staff cuts has plagued the tech industry over the past few months. But in a world increasingly vulnerable to security threats, when economic fears push organizations to make large layoffs in short periods of time, are there repercussions to a company's cybersecurity infrastructure?

Cybersecurity

February 23, 2023, 12:09 AM