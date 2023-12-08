Layoffs at K&L Gates Hit Associates in Chicago, Boston, D.C....

News From Law.com

K&L Gates reduced associate ranks this month in at least four major U.S. markets: Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh, several people familiar with the Am Law 50 firm confirmed to The American Lawyer. "The person I talked to was totally blindsided and shocked," said one legal recruiter, who provided information for this story on the condition of anonymity. "It was a lack of work, that was the explanation they got." Reached by phone this week, Thomas Smith, co-managing partner of the firm's Pittsburgh office, declined to deny or otherwise comment on the firm's workforce reduction.

Legal Services

December 08, 2023, 11:09 AM

nature of claim: /