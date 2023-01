Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group and Suzanne Lewis to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Adams, Hayward & Welsh on behalf of Melody Layne, who claims she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the company's COVID-19 mandate. The case is 3:23-cv-00001, Layne v. United Healthcare Services, Inc. et al.