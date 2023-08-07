Joan B. Lopez and Casey Katz Pearlman of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to represent 246 Spring Street (NY) LLC, CIM Group LP and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The action was filed June 22 in New York Southern District Court by Robert Wisniewski PC on behalf of two former Dominick Hotel sales employees who claim that they were subjected to a hostile work environment and disparate treatment based on race and gender. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, is 1:23-cv-05333, Laxa et al v. CIM Group L.P. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
August 07, 2023, 7:51 AM