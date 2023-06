News From Law.com

A shareholder has filed a lawsuit against Carvana in the Court of Chancery, alleging company leadership routinely scrimped on title transfer and registration obligations for personal financial gain. A complaint brings Caremark, Massey, Brophy and unjust enrichment claims asserting Carvana's lack of compliance with state laws has lost the company billions of dollars and opened the door for billions more in liability.

Arizona

June 13, 2023, 3:56 PM

nature of claim: /