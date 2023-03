News From Law.com

Four former attorneys of the Office of Attorney General that sued Ken Paxton are asking the Texas Supreme Court to lift its abatement order, claiming the attorney general reneged on their proposed settlement agreement. The plaintiffs are four of eight top deputies Paxton fired after they accused him of bribery and abuse of office in October 2020 and reported the allegations to law enforcement. They filed suit for retaliation the next month.

Government

March 09, 2023, 1:08 PM