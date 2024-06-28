Lawyers Were Central to NYs Record Lobbying Year in 2023, Re...

News From Law.com

The New York State Trial Lawyers Association and Greenberg Traurig's lobbying arm remained big players among the Empire State's record exchange of dollars influencing Albany lawmakers in 2023. As lobbying soared north of $360 million in New York in 2023, eclipsing the prior year's standard of $331.5 million, NYSTLA was a Top-10 spender, keeping its eighth-place ranking in paying out more than $1.4 million for services, a moderate increase from the $1.3 million it spent in 2022.

New York

June 28, 2024, 2:04 PM