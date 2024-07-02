Lawyers Weigh In as Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts R...

News From Law.com

The long-awaited release of what went on behind closed Grand Jury proceeding doors in the Jeffrey Epstein saga is now over. And a new Florida law may have helped the 158-page document over the finish line nearly 18 years after the first rape and sexual abuse investigation was conducted by Palm Beach County authorities. "From the standpoint of a legal perspective, what I see here is a complete failure of the state attorney's office to do their job," said attorney Spencer Kuvin who represented the 14-year-old girl identified whose name was redacted in the transcripts.

July 02, 2024, 3:17 PM