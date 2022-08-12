Lawyers Weigh In as Former NFL Running Back Frank Gore Faces...

News From Law.com

A former University of Miami football star and National Football League great is in hot water after New Jersey authorities arrested him for reportedly grabbing a naked woman by the hair and dragging her across a hotel hallway during an altercation in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Authorities accused Frank Gore, 39, of simple assault, which is a violent criminal offense that could carry up to six months in county jail and a fine of $1,000, according to Ann Olivarius, co-founder of McAllister Olivarius.

August 12, 2022, 3:07 PM