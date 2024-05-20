Lawyers Want Juror Questionnaire for Tom Girardi, a Lightnin...

News From Law.com

On May 17, lawyers for Tom Girardi sought jury questionnaires, citing extensive news coverage of their client and his estranged wife Erika Jayne's starring role on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Girardi's trial, originally set for Tuesday, is now scheduled to begin Aug. 6. Federal prosecutors, according to the filing, disagree with the request. Girardi's lawyers cited other celebrity cases, such as this month's trial against U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez and the 2021 proceedings in California against attorney Michael Avenatti.

