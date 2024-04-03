Lawyers Want Court Guidance on an Uncomfortable Question | L...

News From Law.com

Divorce attorneys are seeing an increase in couples disputing what to do with frozen embryos during marriage dissolution actions, but there is little guidance on how to clearly resolve these disagreements, and challenges to reproductive healthcare pave an even more unstable future. Kevin Brown of Needle Cuda, a family and matrimonial law attorney, said when couples go through the in-vitro fertilization process, they typically fill out a checkbox form that asks them to decide what will happen to any embryos in storage in the event of divorce.

April 03, 2024, 11:01 AM

