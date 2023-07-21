Lawyers Use Insurers Bad Faith Negotiations to Get 5 Times t...

News From Law.com

A pair of Atlanta plaintiff attorneys have resolved their client's injury claim for five times the insured's policy limits after leveraging bad faith negotiations made by the defendant's insurer.Tobin Injury Firm lawyers Darren Tobin and Caroline Monsewicz credit their ability to reach the $600,000 settlement to their use of "a well-timed Holt demand as well as an offer of settlement under O.C.G.A. § 9-11-68 to ensure that Allstate Insurance Company would have to eventually do the right thing."

Georgia

July 21, 2023, 11:44 AM

nature of claim: /