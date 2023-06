News From Law.com

Stories of lawyers' growing use of generative artificial intelligence seem to be everywhere—anecdotally on social media, in newspaper headlines, and even in recent surveys and reports. Indeed, though some of these generative AI applications are proving rewarding, others are seen as blatant mistakes. But despite the uneven applications of the advanced technology, most lawyers don't seem to question whether using the technology is a worthwhile endeavor.

June 05, 2023, 3:03 PM

nature of claim: /