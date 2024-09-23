Lawyers Suing Lawyers: Firm Files Suit for $521,000 | Law.co...

News From Law.com

New Jersey law firm Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer has filed a $521,469 collection suit against two attorneys who are former clients of the firm after an attempt to collect the bill in a bankruptcy proceeding failed to bear fruit. Wilentz Goldman sued Jay Nelkin of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Carol Nelkin of Houston, Texas, in Middlesex County Superior Court over the unpaid fee, which stemmed from three separate cases in which the firm provided representation to the Nelkins.

September 23, 2024