Lawyers Social Media Posts Lead Court to Wipe Out $1.5M Verd...

A $1.5 million verdict awarded by Gwinnett County State Court jurors in March has been vacated. Judge Ronda S. Colvin has granted a new trial in the underlying personal injury matter after determining, among other factors, that social media posts by a plaintiff attorney potentially "tainted" the jury in violation of Rule 3.6 of the State Bar of Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct. But the attorney behind the content counters that "none of the jurors saw [the] videos."

June 29, 2023, 9:14 AM

