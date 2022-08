News From Law.com

Mike Andrews and Cole Portis of Montgomery, Alabama-based Beasley Allen and Paul Mason of Mason Carter in Peachtree Corners just north of Atlanta said they have reached a confidential settlement of a lawsuit filed in DeKalb County State Court by the parents of an executive assistant killed when her boss crashed his private plane near the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in October 2021.

August 26, 2022, 11:14 AM