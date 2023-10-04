Lawyers Set Out to Prove Egregious Emotional Distress—a Hi...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut mother alleged her disabled daughter was discriminated against and "tortured" by employees of the residential facility for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Adelbrook. Nancy Camp, the complainant, claimed in the complaint affidavit filed with the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities that her 14-year-old daughter, a resident and student at Adelbrook Behavioral Services, Inc., was pinned to the ground and a lock of her hair was cut as a form of punishment.

Connecticut

October 04, 2023, 4:39 PM

nature of claim: /