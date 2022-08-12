Lawyers Seek to Collect $278K in Attorney Fees After $50 Arb...

News From Law.com

After being denied hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees, an Atlanta litigation team is seeking intervention from the Georgia Court of Appeals. Now the intermediate appellate court must decide whether a state law that allows fee recovery when settlements are rejected should have protected the winning defense team's aability to seek attorney fees. Appellee counsel argue O.C.G.A. 9-11-68, commonly referred to as "Rule 68," does not apply since the underlying property damage dispute shifted from litigation to arbitration. But appellant counsel disagree, arguing the case ultimately began and ended in litigation before the Fulton County Superior Court.

August 12, 2022, 2:26 PM