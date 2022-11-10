Lawyers Seek Details on Halted Ala. Execution | Law.com Rada...

News From Law.com

Attorneys for an Alabama inmate, who had his lethal injection called off because of intravenous line difficulties, said they want to see information, such as the names and qualifications of execution team members, to understand what went awry. Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. held a hearing Wednesday on the request for information regarding the attempted execution of Alan Miller in September. "We're trying to understand what went wrong and why," Mara Klebaner, an attorney representing Miller, told the judge.

Alabama

November 10, 2022, 1:00 PM