Lawyers Score $540K in Attorney Fees Against South Florida L...

News From Law.com

Good news for two Coral Gables litigators after an American Arbitration Association mediator awarded their client everything he asked for, including six figures in attorney fees.Javier Lopez and Jeffrey Leavitt of Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton represented the plaintiff, Trevor Taylor, in an arbitration action in which he alleged that the defendant, Pioneer Inter-Development Inc., owned by Frank Mendez, breached a construction agreement to build his family's new home.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 06, 2023, 2:01 PM

nature of claim: /