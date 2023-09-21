Lawyers Say 3 Republicans Who Falsely Said Trump Won Georgia...

News From Law.com

Three of the Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely claiming that then-President Donald Trump won the state in 2020 were not fake electors, their lawyers argued Wednesday, but instead were a "contingent" slate in case the original election results were tossed out by a court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones heard arguments on why David Shafer, Shawn Still and Cathy Latham believe the case against them should be tried in federal court rather than in Fulton County Superior Court.

September 21, 2023

