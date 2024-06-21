Lawyers Preview Tom Girardis Defense: He Wasnt the One Runni...

Breaking News From Law.com

Tom Girardi's lawyers outlined their defense in his Aug. 6 trial at a Thursday hearing: the former chief accountant of Girardi Keese, Christopher Kamon, was the one 'running the machine.' The Los Angeles hearing, before U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton, addressed three motions, one of which Kamon's attorney brought to exclude evidence from a 2022 indictment that his client stole Girardi Keese funds for his lavish lifestyle. The 2023 indictment charges both with stealing $15 million in client funds.

June 21, 2024, 8:57 AM

