Lawyers Poised to Oust Notorious Serial Objectors in T-Mobil...

Plaintiffs lawyers in the $350 million T-Mobile breach settlement filed motions to strike two objections challenging their request for $78.75 million in attorney fees. Taking a page from the Equifax settlement, plaintiffs lawyers in the T-Mobile case called the law firms and attorneys behind the filings, Bandas Law Firm and John Pentz, "notorious serial objectors." U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes, in the Western District of Missouri, has scheduled a Jan. 20 final approval hearing.

Cybersecurity

January 17, 2023, 1:53 PM