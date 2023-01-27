Lawyers Oppose Proposed Rule Change Requiring Notice of Visu...

News From Law.com

A proposed rule that would require attorneys give opposing counsel advance notice of the use of illustrative aids at trial would be difficult to follow and undercut trial strategies, lawyers said in testimony to a federal judicial rules committee on Friday. The goal of the rule is to prevent misleading or unfairly prejudicial illustrative aids from being presented. The proposed language states that courts may allow a party to present an illustrative aid if parties are notified and have "a reasonable opportunity to object.

District of Columbia

January 27, 2023, 1:52 PM