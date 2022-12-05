Lawyers Misconduct Leads Court to Tack on 40% in Attorney Fe...

News From Law.com

A defense lawyer's "professional discourtesy" while litigating an employment discrimination suit warrants a 40% enhancement of the legal fee awarded to the plaintiff's lawyer, a federal judge in Camden, New Jersey has ruled. The $939,148 in fees awarded to Console Mattiacci of Moorestown, New Jersey in a human resources director's suit against Ingerman Management Co. and CEO Brad Ingerman rose to more than $1.3 million based on the order by U.S. District Judge Christine O'Hearn.

