Seven jurors have been sworn in to serve on the Manhattan criminal case of Donald Trump – including two lawyers – after Trump's legal sought unvarnished opinions about their client. Prospective jurors assured the court they could be fair whether or not they held views about the former president's politics. Of the selected jurors, four present as men and three present as women.

New York

April 16, 2024, 7:34 PM

