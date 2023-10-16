Lawyers in Water Settlements With 3M and DuPont Want Nearly ...

News From Law.com

Lawyers who reached settlements of nearly $1.2 billion with DuPont and $10.5 billion with 3M are now asking for nearly $1 billion in legal fees. In a Sunday motion, lead class counsel asked for $94.8 million in fees, about 8% of the DuPont settlement, in fees. They said they planned to ask for 8% in the 3M settlement, which would add another $840 million in fees. Vanderbilt Law School Professor Brian Fitzpatrick said the fees were below the norm.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 16, 2023, 3:57 PM

nature of claim: /