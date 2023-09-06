Breaking News From Law.com

Plaintiffs lawyers behind a class action settlement over Johnson & Johnson's recalled sunscreen urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to take up the issue of incentive awards again. In 2020, the Eleventh Circuit found that incentive awards, paid to lead plaintiffs in class actions, were unconstitutional. But in a Tuesday brief responding to objector Ted Frank's appeal of the sunscreen deal, plaintiffs' lawyers cited district court decisions that granted incentive awards in cases involving state laws.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 06, 2023, 3:16 PM

nature of claim: /