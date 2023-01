News From Law.com

A major U.S. Supreme Court case that challenges legal immunity for Google over content it recommends to users has drawn a flood of amici, from law professors and economists to tech giants such as Twitter and Meta. But a team at the California boutique Keker, Van Nest & Peters said there were voices missing: content creators who populate those online platforms.

January 30, 2023, 5:23 PM