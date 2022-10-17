Lawyers Got Billions From Opioid Companies, But Legal Fight ...

News From Law.com

Drug companies settled thousands of opioid lawsuits for billions of dollars this year, or filed for bankruptcy protection, but the litigation is far from over. Many defendants remain, including pharmacies such as Walgreens, which is in trial against New Mexico. At least two federal courts of appeal are expected to take up opioid verdicts in Ohio and West Virginia, and an abatement phase of San Francisco's case against Walgreens begins next month.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 17, 2022, 5:00 AM