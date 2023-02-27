Lawyers Gear Up for Africas Mining Sector Boom Following Maj...

News From Law.com International

Billed as one of the biggest events in the continent's business and energy sectors, the Indaba, now in its 29th year, is intended as a means for business people, politicians, investors and lawyers to gather and discuss ways to drive more investment into Africa's rapidly developing mining industry. And there is plenty of work for lawyers, including a duty to help local governments retain bargaining power in contracts with major global corporates—something that historically hasn't been present in deals.

Middle East / Africa

February 27, 2023, 4:33 AM